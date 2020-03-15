Warren man keeps in touch with family on lock down in Italy

Michael Shrodek says that they are all healthy and trying to wait out the impact of the virus

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Covid-19 has made its way to Ohio, but like many ancestors of Warren residents, one of the virus’s first stops was in Italy.

The family of Warren resident, Michael Shrodek, is originally from a town on the coast of the Adriatic Sea.

Shrodek still has relatives there and they’ve been locked down like the rest of the county.

He says that they are all healthy and trying to wait out the impact of the virus. They keep in touch through social media to check in on each other.

“We’re all locked up here. What’s the situation there? Are you all okay? I hope so–Marco,” said Shrodek, reading a message from his cousin.

He says that right now the only impact his family has felt is to their businesses.

One of those businesses is a resort that they were forced to shut down indefinitely.