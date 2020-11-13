Warren G. Harding High School moving to remote learning

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Warren G. Harding High School is transitioning all of its students to online/remote learning only.

Effective immediately, students will be learning remotely while teachers and related support staff will report to work, according to administrators.

The district anticipates keeping this schedule in place for at least two weeks with the earliest return to in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 30.

Over the past 24 hours, two high school students and a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

Administrators say the cases do not appear to be related, and contact tracing has been taking place.