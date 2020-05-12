Warren Family Mission hands out face masks with meal packages

Keeping their distance, dozens of people were waiting in a spaced-out line to get meals to take home

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Warren Family Mission has always tried to meet the need when it comes to feeding the hungry. Now, they are helping people stay protected from COVID-19 while they wait to pick up food.

The Warren Family Mission says there’s always been a need for food, but it’s grown since measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 went into effect.

“There has been a large increase in meals. The meals have always been needed, even now with more people staying home and the kids are home from school. The parents come in and they need to provide food for the children, so they come out and we give them the food they need to take back to their children and also feed themselves,” said Keno Hills from the Warren Family Mission.

Assisted by the National Guard, volunteers were handing out drinks and bags of food to folks in the Warren Family Mission parking lot.

Thanks to a large donation, those waiting in line also received a surgical mask for an added layer of protection against the coronavirus.

“We do our best to keep everyone six feet apart. We try to make sure we meet all the safety guidelines as best we can so we can continue to provide food for people in the community,” Hills said.