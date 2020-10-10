Warren doctor says most COVID-19 cases are being treated at home

More testing is available and more people are getting treated early on

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s been one day since Governor Mike Dewine labeled Mahoning and Trumbull as red zone counties due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Munir Shah, with Trumbull Regional Medical Center, says it’s not an increase in hospitalizations, but more people are testing positive and being treated from home. He says that’s because more testing is available and people are getting treated early on.

“With our six months of experience, we are much more confident in handling this kind of complication. The mortality total has gone down, I think, thanks to the community where people are following all of the instructions. If we mandate the masks and follow all of the instructions, I think we should be able to control this infection,” Shah said.

Shah also reiterated that people should not let COVID-19 concerns stop them from seeking treatment, whether it be at a hospital or another medical facility.