Warren brewery revamps business model to survive pandemic

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A local small business has changed the way it sells beer to stay open during the pandemic. Modern Methods Brewing Company in Trumbull County is offering curbside pickup.

The Warren brewery wasn’t sure if it would be able to make and sell its beer when the stay-at-home order first went into effect, especially since most of its sales were in the form of kegs to bars and restaurants, not to mention cold ones bought at the bar.

Owner Adam Keck said they’ve adapted.

“We had to basically change our business model overnight to kind of get through.”

Modern Methods has been doing its own canning at the brewery for a little over a year but since sales during the pandemic have shifted solely to canned brews, they’ve had to really ramp it up.

“Once we had some confidence that we were going to be able to sell beer, we brought some additional help on. We made some modifications to kind of speed up the process,” Keck said.

Inside of the brewery, employees have been hard at work filling cans with beer, sealing the top and labeling.

“We did qualify and receive a Paycheck Protection Program loan and really saw that our customers were actually supporting us throughout this, which was no surprise to us,” Keck said.

Whether you prefer a lager, IPA or stout, each brew can be bought online and either delivered straight to your door in the Youngstown-Warren area and Cleveland or picked up at the Modern Methods Lemonade Stand.

“We’re looking forward to the day that we can open our doors and pack our taproom,” Keck said. “That’ll come in time.”