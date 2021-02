In order to make an appointment, you will need to go to their website and register with a Walgreens account

(WYTV) – Walgreens is now a distributor for the COVID-19 vaccine.

In order to make an appointment, you will need to go to their website and register with a Walgreens account.

You cannot register to get the vaccine over the phone.

According to their website, Walgreens will have the vaccine available at 9,000 locations across the country.

Local locations giving out the vaccine are in Poland, Salem and Cornersburg.