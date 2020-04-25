Volunteers hand out masks in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WYTV) – A group of volunteers from Northwestern Pa. and Northeastern Ohio called Let’s Make Masks teamed up with Family Video to give away free masks Saturday.

From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., they handed out masks on a first-come, first-served basis in the parking lot of Family Video in Greenville.

Attendees were allowed two masks per household.

“I think it’s incredible. It’s that moment that you love living in a small town, where everyone comes together and sees a need and fills it. I’m just really proud of everyone coming together, doing all the work and trying to find something positive,” said Abby Setson, a donor of Let’s Make Masks.

The event was made possible by donors and stitchers.

“I think it’s great. Not only is it helping the community, but it helps my sewers and cutters because it gives people who are home and feel helpless something to do and a way to give back,” said Molly Carter, the founder of Let’s Make Masks.

If you’d like to donate to replenish supplies, contact Mary Lynne Reimold at reimold1962@hotmail.com.