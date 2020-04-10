“Voluntary curfew” needed in Mahoning County, commissioner says

Commissioners also set aside $20,000 to help pay for sanitizing protective masks

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County Commissioners shared some strong words Thursday morning regarding the state’s stay at home order.

Even though experts said Governor Mike DeWine’s directive is helping slow the spread of COVID-19, commissioners complained that people are still ignoring the order.

“You know, if you don’t have to be out, don’t be out. Stay at home. Volunteer. We need a voluntary curfew in Mahoning County. We need people going in at sundown and stopping the travel,” said Mahoning County commissioner David Ditzler.

Commissioners also set aside $20,000 to help pay for sanitizing protective masks. The first batch should be sent to Battelle Corporation in Columbus in about a week.