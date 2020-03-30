Valley school districts adapting to changes, keeping main goal of education in mind

Some schools are beginning this second week online and have started calling families of students who haven't logged on yet

(WYTV) – Ohio is keeping students home longer. Governor Mike DeWine announced they won’t return until at least May 1. Here’s the latest on how at-home lessons are going from school districts across the Valley.

More at-home schoolwork for kids. The computers and paperwork were passed out. Students are digging in and even watching classes online.

“Teachers had made some preps for the original closure. I had also mentioned to my staff at that point we needed to start to prepare like it could be longer,” said Beaver Local Schools Superintendent Eric Lowe.

Some schools are beginning this second week online and have started calling families of students who haven’t logged on yet. There looks to be little chance of the students returning to school soon.

“I don’t think you break course, you stay the course because if you come out of it too soon and people are getting infected, then you’re back in it for a longer period,” said Crestview Schools Superintendent Matthew Manley.

Every district is on a different schedule, but their overall job is to educate children, so they’re keeping that educational process going.

“Our goal right now is we don’t want it to get monotonous. There’s a honeymoon period and eventually, there’s going to become a frustration period,” said Boardman Schools Superintendent Tim Saxton.

Some of that frustration is wondering what comes next.

“It’s our hope to, especially for our seniors, to do those events that matter,” Manley said.

“I think that we’re being flexible and adapting as needed as we’re in this together,” Lowe said.

On Monday, Pennsylvania extended its school closings indefinitely.