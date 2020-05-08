Area salons like Casal’s de Spa happy to start taking appointments next Friday

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – People working in salons and barbershops are pleased to know they get to return to work next Friday, May 15.

Paul Ciarniello owns Casal’s de Spa & Salon in Canfield and was a bit surprised when Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made the announcement on Thursday.

Ciarniello has been preparing for the past couple of weeks.

Casal’s will operate under standard COVID-19 protocols. All employees will be required to wear masks and appointments will be spread out to comply with social distancing.

“We’re going to continue sanitizing after each guest, sanitize each station, using a new smock, one every guest,” Ciarniello said.

Casal’s won’t start taking appointments until next Friday and will not start seeing clients until the following Monday.