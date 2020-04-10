Valley natives featured in Cleveland Clinic video of ICU during pandemic

How the hospital is handling the situation changes almost hour-to-hour

CLEVELAND (WYTV) – The Cleveland Clinic has been treating many of Ohio’s COVID-19 cases. The hospital released a video from inside of its intensive care unit, which featured some medical staff from the Youngstown area.

Cuyahoga County — the Cleveland area — is number one in Ohio in the number of coronavirus cases. As of Thursday, there have been just over a thousand — three times that of Mahoning County.

The video provided by the Cleveland Clinic featured its CEO and president Tom Mihaljevic interviewing four people in the ICU. Two of them were respiratory therapist Myron Drissen — a graduate of Hubbard High School and Youngstown State — and registered nurse Carly Berlon, of Boardman — a graduate of YSU’s school of nursing.

“Our respiratory therapists, even our staff doctors, they’re being our buddies. I think that’s amazing,” Berlon said.

The video showed how all of the patients’ controls are now placed outside of the room instead of in the room, which minimizes patient contact and the amount of personal protective equipment needed. It was a difficult adjustment for nurses.

“We’re so used to running into the room every time we hear a beep, or an alarm or anything and it’s very hard to remember that we need to look outside before we look inside,” Berlon said.

“I think the biggest advantage that we’ve seen was talking about safety and actually having the buddy system that we came up with,” Drissen said.

He talked about and demonstrated how they’re helping each other.

“As you go into the room, you have a buddy watch you don to make sure you’re tied in the back to reduce exposure, and then doffing [removing it] appropriately and making sure you’re not contaminating, preventing your workers or another patient from being exposed,” Drissen said.

Berlon said she’s getting support from the people around her — that they’re leaning on each other even more.

Drissen said teamwork and communication are also being stressed since how the situation is being handled is changing almost hour-to-hour.