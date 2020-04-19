Valley native makes PPE masks for area hospitals

He teamed up with a group of engineers to make over 1,000 PPE masks for hospitals in his area

(WYTV) – A Valley native is utilizing his skills to help those on the front lines of COVID-19.

Sean Meditz is originally from Canfield but now lives in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

He teamed up with a group of engineers to make over 1,000 PPE masks for hospitals in this area.

Meditz says his goal is to donate to hospitals in Youngstown.

“There’s a lot of people down here from Youngstown that are wanting to reach back out and help their families and friends back home too, so that would be personal for me. The next step is to move that direction, start getting PPE there,” Meditz said.

Meditz is a comprehensive logistics engineer.

“My family’s still back there. My dad works a Jamison Hospital. My mom just signed on with Boardman St. Elizabeth, so definitely getting something back to those hospitals because I know it’s a hotspot and that’s where the PPE are really needed,” Meditz said.

He says thank you to those who donated money.

Many of the donations came from locals in the Valley.