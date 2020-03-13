Valley mayors detail plan for COVID-19 outbreak

Dr. James Kravec, center, of Mercy Health and the medical director for the Mahoning County Public Board Of Health, speaks Friday at a press conference at the Covelli Centre after meeting with a group of mayors of cities along the Mahoning River about preparations to battle the coronavirus. Flanking Kravec is Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Franklin, left, and his counterpart in Warren, Doug Franklin (WKBN photo by Joe Gorman).

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — Mercy Health expects to have two sites ready by Monday to test local residents who may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Dr. Jim Kravec, of Mercy Health and the Mahoning County Public Health Board’s medical director, said there will be one site available in both Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

The exact locations have not yet been determined but they should be by Monday.

The remarks came during a press conference Friday by the Mayors of the Mahoning River, who met before the press conference and also spoke via the internet with U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Niles.

Youngstown City Health Director Erin Bishop said the city currently has no cases of the virus. A month ago, a person who had recently traveled to Youngstown and returned to the city was checked for 14 days but that person tested negative for the virus, Bishop said.

Officials stressed the situation is changing rapidly and they also stressed that anyone who feels ill should stay home.

Also, Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown and Warren Mayor Doug Franklin said access to government buildings will be limited.

Kravec said if anyone feels they need medical attention, they should go to their doctor so they do not swamp emergency rooms.

The number of test kits are also limited now, Kravec said, so only people who appear to be very ill will be tested until more tests become available.

