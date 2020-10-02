Valley Congressman Ryan tests negative for coronavirus after attending presidential debate

Ryan was at Tuesday's debate in Cleveland between Biden and Trump, who recently announced he tested positive for COVID-19

(WKBN) – Valley Congressman Tim Ryan tested negative for the coronavirus after getting a test due to his proximity to President Donald Trump in Cleveland.

Ryan was one of those in attendance at Tuesday’s debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. He’s received a coronavirus test, along with others who attended the debate.

Early Friday morning, President Trump announced he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

The president and first lady are in quarantine due to the diagnosis. The White House physician said the president is expected to continue carrying out his duties “without disruption” while recovering.

Biden also tested negative for the coronavirus. The two shared the debate stage Tuesday, though they stood six feet apart. They were not wearing masks, however.

The Cleveland Clinic said the risk of contracting the virus during the debate is low, however, due to the precautions taken during the event. The Cleveland Clinic released the following statement:

As health advisor to the Commission on Presidential Debates and the host site, we had several requirements to maintain a safe environment that align with CDC guidelines – including temperature checks, hand sanitizing, social distancing and masking. Most importantly, everyone permitted inside the debate hall tested negative for COVID-19 prior to entry. Individuals traveling with both candidates, including the candidates themselves, had been tested and tested negative by their respective campaigns. Based on what we know about the virus and the safety measures we had in place, we believe there is low risk of exposure to our guests. Out of an abundance of caution, we are reaching out to our guests to address any questions and concerns, as well as offering testing. We will continue to monitor the information being released by the White House.” Cleveland Clinic

Ohio Sen. Rob Portman also planned to take a test after a meeting with the president earlier this week.

According to Portman’s communications director Emily Benavides, Portman met with President Trump briefly for an event outside the White House that featured Lordstown Motors, where social distancing was practiced. While he is not experiencing any symptoms, he plans to consult with a doctor and get a test as a precaution.

In the meantime, he canceled his in-person events scheduled today.

A Lordstown Motors’ spokesman released the following statement on Friday: “We are working with Lordstown Motors’ Director of Health & Safety who has begun the evaluation process and will determine next steps based on the information collected.”