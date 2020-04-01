Closings and delays
There are currently 101 active closings. Click for more details.

Valley congressman calls for national stay-at-home order

Coronavirus

Rep. Tim Ryan said we need to take COVID-19 seriously and stay home as much as possible

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WKBN

(WYTV) – Congressman Tim Ryan is disappointed that Mahoning County leads Ohio in the number of COVID-19 deaths. He thinks the stay-at-home order needs to be taken a step further.

Ryan is encouraging people to stay home to help stop the spread of the virus.

“We need a national stay-at-home order,” he said. “I want the president to issue a national stay-at-home order. The idea that Florida, and Mississippi and some of these other states are not doing this is insane to me.”

Florida just recently issued a stay-at-home order.

Ryan said we need to take COVID-19 seriously and stay home as much as possible.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com