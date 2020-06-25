US senator worries about unemployment benefits running out for Ohioans

Unemployment checks are expected to stop at the end of July, but Sen. Sherrod Brown hopes they're extended

(WYTV) – Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown continues to question the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services after reports the agency is demanding Ohioans pay back unemployment payments mistakenly given by the state.

In his letter to ODJFS, Brown talked about financial anxiety he said thousands of unemployed Ohioans are already facing during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday, he talked about his other concerns.

“My biggest concern is that the unemployment, the $600 a week, runs out at the end of July when, clearly, hundreds of thousands of Ohioans will still be out of work,” Brown said. “I am very concerned what happens with potential evictions, foreclosures when people have lost their jobs and they don’t get unemployment.”

Brown said he hopes the federal government will extend unemployment benefits.