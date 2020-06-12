Uptick in COVID-19 cases, deaths regionally as reopening continues

Ohio and Pennsylvania, as well as Mahoning County, have all seen an increase

(WYTV) – As businesses have continued reopening and people are feeling comfortable doing more things, there has been an uptick in reported coronavirus cases and deaths in the area.

On Thursday, Ohio reported more than 40,000 COVID-19 cases across the state. Overall, Ohio has seen its numbers increase by more than 1,100 in a four-day period.

Statewide, there’s been a larger jump in deaths related to COVID-19 over the past two days — 86 more deaths have been reported since Monday.

In Mahoning County, we started the week off steady. However, there was a surge in cases Thursday. There are 33 new cases being reported, making for a total of 1,564 reported in the county.

The same pattern can be said for the number of deaths. Six more deaths were reported in Mahoning County Thursday — the first jump since Monday.

In Pennsylvania, the number of new cases is holding fairly steady this week. The biggest jump was Monday into Tuesday, with nearly 500 new cases reported.

More than 1,300 new cases have been reported so far this week in Pennsylvania.

There have been 160 more deaths reported statewide.