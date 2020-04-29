UPMC infectious disease expert suggests getting COVID-19 vaccine if one is developed

Dr. John Lewis said researchers hope approved vaccines will slow the spread of the virus in the future

(WYTV) – An expert in infectious diseases in western Pennsylvania urges people to take advantage of vaccines against COVID-19 if and when they become available.

Wednesday afternoon, state Senator Michelle Brooks hosted a telephone town hall with her constituents in Mercer County.

One of her guests was Dr. John Lewis, a physician with UPMC Hamot Medical Center in Erie.

He told those listening in that researchers hope approved vaccines will slow the spread of the virus in the future.

“Although this is a new virus, we do not know for sure if this will recur next fall or winter. However, most… infectious disease experts do believe that there will be a… that this will be around just like the flu,” Dr. Lewis said.

The doctor explained some of the work that’s being done at the University of Pittsburgh to develop a new coronavirus vaccine that would use a patch on the skin inject of an injection.