United Way sets up immediate response fund to help families through pandemic

The United Way will start by partnering with schools this week to provide food to families

(WYTV) – The United Way celebrated its 100th anniversary in the Mahoning Valley last year. It was a reason to celebrate that even set records.

Unfortunately, its next century has started with a major issue, COVID-19, something the United Way says is unlike anything we’ve ever seen.

“We’re going into uncharted territory. As a United Way, we looked to longterm funding. Right now, we’re looking to immediate crisis funding and this is the first time probably in our history we’ve had to address this,” said United Way President Bob Hannon.

The United Way has set up a COVID-19 response fund. It’s to fill the needs of local residents during this national pandemic. The organization has talked with the 35 agencies it funds and learned what they need.

“The benefit of the fund is to be able to get the dollars out immediately. We’re not going to put our agencies through a lot of red tape. We know that food right now, we see as a major issue,” Hannon said.

The United Way will start by partnering with schools this week to provide food to families.

It’s working with partner agencies and other non-profits in the Mahoning Valley. They talked and felt it was the most pressing need they could identify for the next two weeks.

A 25-pound box of food can feed a family for one week.

“We’re going to have 4,000 boxes of food by next Tuesday in partnership with a Second Harvest Food Bank that we’re going to get out immediately into the community,” Hannon said.

You can donate to the United Way’s COVID-19 response fund by visiting their website or texting COVID19 to 313131.