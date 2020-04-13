United Way, first responders continue handing out meals to Youngstown students

Volunteers from the Williamson Elementary staff, as well as firefighters, city police and from the United Way, were on hand to sort and give the meals away

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) Volunteers braved the rain at Williamson Elementary School as week 3 of the Youngstown City Schools food giveaway continued on Monday.

Since the state closed schools to help deal with the COVID-19 outbreak, the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley has been helping the schools to give food to students and families in need.

Every Monday from 11 a.m. to 1p.m., families can receive breakfast and lunch for an entire week.

Volunteers from the Williamson Elementary staff, as well as firefighters, city police and from the United Way, were on hand to sort and give the meals away.

Roxann Sebest, marketing director for United Way, said the Williamson site gave away all its food the first two weeks of the giveaway — about 500 families were served, she estimated — and she believed that would also happen Monday.

Other schools participating in the food giveaway are East High, Taft, McGuffey, Harding and Kirkmere.