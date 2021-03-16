Two local assisted living centers working hard to stay virus-free

The Paisley House in Youngstown and the Concord Care Center of Hartford have managed to stay free of COVID-19

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – We’ve spent a lot of time this past year reporting on the high number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in assisted living centers. Now, we have the story of two local centers that have made it through the year without any.

Since the pandemic began, the Paisley House — on the lower end of Mahoning Avenue in Youngstown — has not reported one positive case of COVID-19 among its residents.

A few members of the staff did test positive early on, but they never made it inside the building. So, it’s safe to say that the COVID-19 virus never made it through the front door.

“A lot of hand sanitizer, a lot of masks, a lot of PPE and just a lot of reminders. Everybody keep your mask on. The employees did a fantastic job of just really following through to keep everybody safe,” said Jill Cox, with the Paisley House.

“Oh, there was a lot of stress. Lot of work, a lot of stress,” said Beverly Martin, director of nursing at the Concord Care Center of Hartford.

The Concord Care Center has also made it through without a positive test between its 40 or so residents and 35 staff members.

Martin wants her entire management staff to be recognized for a job well done.

“I think us being a close and small building and having good rapport with our staff and our team helped a lot in the respect they have for the building and the residents and the other employees in the building,” Martin said.

Those in charge of the Paisley House and Concord Care say one reason they made it through the pandemic unscathed was because of the cooperation of their staff. They said they were very well aware of what could happen if they brought the virus in, so they were very careful when they left the premises.