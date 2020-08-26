Two Columbiana County schools prepare for students with new body temperature cameras

Both schools have more than 70% of their students doing in-person learning, going five days a week

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – Teachers and students across the area are slowly starting to go back to school. Two school districts in Columbiana County are doing what they can to keep everyone safe.

This week was the first time since early March that students were able to be inside the schools. While students and staff are glad to be back, they are having to adapt to a new normal.

Hand washing, social distancing and clear dividers — these are just some of the way schools are keeping kids safe.

“I think they understand for us to be in person and do things that we need to do, they’re doing the job that’s necessary for us to be in person,” said Columbiana Schools Superintendent Donald Mook.

As you walk into both Columbiana and Crestview schools, temperature checking is done with new technology — a camera that reads your body temperature.

“If they’re high, the nurse, the principal and myself get a text, right there, with a still with the kid and their name,” said Crestview Schools Superintendent Matthew Manley.

Both schools have more than 70% of their students doing in-person learning, going five days a week.

They will monitor the Ohio Public Health Advisory System’s color-coded map. Right now, Columbiana County is under a level two public emergency.

If someone catches the virus, the individual will be quarantined.

“Then we would contact trace with the health department on those that have been in close proximity with them,” Manley said.

“They’ll work with us. We’ll work directly with the family. We’ll work directly with the contact circles and they’ll notify directly with the parents and, of course, we will get the notification,” Mook said.

“So in the event that something does happen, I feel that we will be safe,” said Columbiana sophomore Rob Struharik.

Madeline Witherow, a senior volleyball player at Columbiana, says taking all these safety precautions is nothing new for her.

“I’ve been sanitizing, taking my temperature since the beginning of summer. So it’s been very important to keep everyone safe so we’re not all sick at once,” she said.

The Columbiana County Health District helped set a plan for county schools. Signs are placed around the area to help everyone better understand them.