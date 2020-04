It was done outside of the employee entrance for everyone to see the messages of gratitude

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – Employees leaving the Trumbull Regional Medical Center were in for a surprise Friday.

A group of staff, including administration and department directors, took time to leave encouraging messages to recognize staff and physicians with chalk.

This was done outside of the employee entrance.

Employees can read the messages of encouragement and gratitude as they walk in and out of work.