Trumbull Regional Medical Center receives first doses of Moderna vaccine

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren became the area’s last hospital to receive its doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

They received 300 doses from Moderna. The plan was to start vaccinating Monday afternoon.

Chief Nursing Officer Linda Heater said another 300 doses will be delivered for the second dose that’s required in three weeks.

“This is something that we’ve been anticipating since the very beginning of the talk of the vaccination, so a lot of relief. Health care workers have been working very hard and just very excited to just take this step and move forward to just to have some positive energy within the hospital,” Heater said.

Trumbull Regional is not making the vaccinations mandatory.

The first people to be vaccinated will be anyone directly involved with COVID-19 patients, and then the rest of the staff will follow.

Heater said there are enough vaccinations so that anyone working in the hospital — whether on the medical end or not — will be able to be vaccinated if they wish.

Trumbull Regional is a Steward Hospital, so they’re working with Sharon Regional and Hillside Rehabilitation hospitals.