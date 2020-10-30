Trumbull EMA working on plan to distribute COVID vaccines

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Trumbull County’s Emergency Operations Center is already working on a plan to distribute the first round of COVID-19 vaccines.

At this point, officials don’t know when the vaccines will be available, but they’re already organizing how to give it out to those eligible in the first tier.

Those people are frontline health care workers, which include police, fire, EMS, hospital and nursing home staff.

They’re currently working on points of distribution of the vaccine for those workers. George Snyder, chief of Trumbull County Emergency Operations Center, said it will work somewhat like the drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites.

“We have to do drive-in vaccinations. That is going to be a bit of a challenge. There are plenty of places that we can do, but it is being able to acquire access to those places,” Snyder said.

Snyder says the sooner they get it planned, the better off they’ll be. He hopes to have the vaccIne by mid-November or early December.