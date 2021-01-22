Trumbull County working out ‘kinks’ in vaccine drive-thru system

People waited in line for hours to get to the vaccine distribution point this week

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Trumbull County officials are working out the “kinks” to get people moving through the drive-thru vaccination clinic at the fairgrounds faster.

People waited in line for hours to get to the vaccine distribution point this week. Trumbull County Fair Board President Bud Rodgers says they’ll be setting up tents outside the old fire station.

That’ll increase the number of vaccine lanes from one to three.

“We started Wednesday. We were a little bit slow getting broke into it. Thursday went much better with the extra two lanes. We’ll be smoothing right through them,” Rodgers said.

Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe says they’ve also figured out a traffic pattern to better fit more cars onto the fairgrounds.

“We set up some cones and serpentined the cars through different areas of the fairgrounds in three different areas that will accommodate several hundreds cars, thus eliminating the backlog of cars sitting out on the roadway and creating a hazard,” Monroe said.

People need to be registered through the Trumbull County Combined Health District in order to receive a vaccine at the fairgrounds.

The drive-thru clinics will be taking place each week for the next few months.