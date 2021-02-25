Trumbull County switching over to one-stop vaccination registration program

Health officials hope the new system will enhance the registration process

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District is trying to make it easier for people to make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Commissioner Frank Migliozzi says the district is in the process of switching registration systems. They’ll be moving to the Ohio Department of Health’s Vaccine Management Solution.

Currently, people eligible to receive the vaccine have to contact individual providers to schedule an appointment.

“We are going to encourage all other providers in Trumbull County to switch over to the system as well so it’s one-stop shopping for citizens,” Migliozzi said. “It will be less confusing that they have to reach out to each and every provider to try to figure out where there is an available appointment.”

Migliozzi said they’ll notify people when the new system is up and running.