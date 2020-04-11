Trumbull County reports COVID-19 numbers; no new deaths

For the fourth day in a row, no new deaths have been reported in the county

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District released new numbers Friday regarding COVID-19 patients.

For the fourth day in a row, no new deaths have been reported in the county, keeping that number at eight.

There are 12 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total in the county to 148. Seventy-two are hospitalized.

The cases include 61 males and 87 females, ranging in age from 25 to 93.

Seventy-eight people are being quarantined and monitored.

Mahoning County is reporting 358 cases and 31 deaths.

On Friday, state leaders reported a total of 5,878 cases and 231 deaths in Ohio.