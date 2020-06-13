Trumbull County reports 9 new COVID-19, no new deaths

Closings and delays
TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District reported no new deaths but nine new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The death total is now 53, with the case total at 654.

Of those cases, 283 are males and 371 are females, ranging in age from less than 1 to 101.

The health district reported 189 people have been hospitalized.

There are 52 people being monitored under quarantine in the county. The county is also keeping track of 98 suspected cases.

So far, 566 people have successfully completed their quarantines and been released, with 132 in the City of Warren.

