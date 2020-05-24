Trumbull County reports 9 new cases of COVID-19

Closings and delays
TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Health District reported an additional 9 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total to 523.

In all, 523 COVID-19 cases and 40 related deaths have been reported in the county. One previously-reported case has been transferred to another jurisdiction, according to the county health department.

There have been 172 hospitalizations.

Currently, 70 people are under quarantine in Trumbull County, and 23 people in the city of Warren are in quarantine. The health department is also tracking 68 potential cases.

There have been 410 people who have been released from quarantine in Trumbull County, and 81 people released from quarantine in Warren.

