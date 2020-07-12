Trumbull County reports 8 new COVID-19 cases

There were no new deaths reported on Sunday

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Health District reports an additional eight positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,069.

There were no new deaths reported on Sunday, the total remains at 80. There were no additional hospitalizations reported today. There have been 224 patients hospitalized to date.

Of the patients, 472 were male and 597 were female. Ages range between one and 102 years old.

Fifty-six people are in quarantine and being monitored in Trumbull County. Warren City has 55 in quarantine. The Health District is also keeping track of 19 suspect cases in the Ohio Disease Reporting System.

There have been 727 have successfully completed their quarantines and were released. Warren City has released 249 from quarantine.

For any complaints regarding the new mask order, county officials ask that you do not call 911. You can call their complaint line at (330) 675-7841.