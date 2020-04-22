Trumbull County reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The health district said 227 people have successfully completed their quarantines and have been released

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – On Wednesday, the Trumbull County Combined Health District reported eight new cases of COVID-19 in the county.

That brings the total to 262 people testing positive in the county — 107 males and 155 females, ranging in age from 13 to 96. There were 22 deaths.

There have been 119 hospitalizations.

Fifty-one other patients are in quarantine and being monitored, including 18 in the City of Warren.

The health district said 227 people have successfully completed their quarantines and have been released. This includes 24 people from the City of Warren.

The Ohio Department of Health announced on Wednesday that there are 14,117 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 610 deaths in the state.