Trumbull County reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District is reporting eight more people testing positive for COVID-19 but no new deaths Friday.

A total of 55 people have died of the coronavirus in the county.

There have been 695 people who tested positive — 302 males and 393 females, ranging in age from less than 1 to 101.

A total of 194 people have been hospitalized.

There are 39 people who are being monitored under quarantine, with 32 in the City of Warren. A total of 601 people have successfully completed their quarantines and been released, with 158 in Warren.

The county is also keeping track of 95 suspected cases of the coronavirus.

As more testing becomes available, the health district said more cases should be expected.