Trumbull County reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, when 21 new cases and one new death were reported.

No new deaths were reported in the county on Friday.

There have been 510 COVID-19 cases and 40 coronavirus-related deaths in Trumbull County. Of those positive cases, 208 are men and 302 are women, ranging in age from less than 1 to 101.

There are 172 people who have been hospitalized.

The health district says 64 people are being monitored in quarantine. The City of Warren has 20 in quarantine.

Officials are also keeping track of 68 suspected cases.

There are 407 people who have successfully completed their quarantines and been released. In the City of Warren, that number is 80.