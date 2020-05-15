Trumbull County reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 in the county and one new related death since Wednesday, when 11 new cases were reported.

In all, 433 positive cases were reported, leading to 37 deaths and 161 hospitalizations. The age of those who contracted coronavirus range from under the age of one to 101.

The Trumbull County Combined Health District is monitoring 48 people in quarantine, while the city of Warren has 16 people in quarantine. The health department is also tracking 84 suspected cases of COVID-19,

There have been 354 people who have recovered from COVID-19 and who have been released from quarantine, while 64 people in the city of Warren were released from quarantine.

The health department is recommending that residents wear cloth masks when out in public, maintain six feet of distance from others and comply with the state’s Stay Safe Ohio order, which is in effect through May 29.