Trumbull County reports 7 new COVID-19 cases

(WYTV) – Trumbull County Public Health reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, though no new deaths were reported.

Friday, 10 new cases were reported.

In all, there were a total of 391 cases of COVID-19 and 35 related deaths.

Those affected ranged in age from seven to 101. There were 151 hospitalizations.

There are 56 people currently in quarantine under Trumbull County’s jurisdiction, and 13 in quarantine in the City of Warren. The county is tracking 74 suspected cases.

In Trumbull County, 328 people recovered and have been released from quarantine, while 53 were released from quarantine in Warren.