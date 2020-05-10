Trumbull County reports 7 new coronavirus cases

In all, there have been a total of 398 COVID-19 cases and 35 related deaths

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Public Health reported seven new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths since Saturday, when seven new cases were also reported.

The health department said they understand that county numbers do not match those given by the Ohio Department of Health on Saturday. There was an issue with Rite Aid reporting out appropriate addresses of people tested, so those cases still need to be confirmed.

Those affected ranged in age from seven to 101. There were 155 hospitalizations.

There are 50 people currently in quarantine under Trumbull County’s jurisdiction, and 14 in quarantine in the City of Warren. The county is tracking 74 suspected cases.

In Trumbull County, 328 people recovered and have been released from quarantine, while 54 were released from quarantine in Warren.