Trumbull County reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, totaling 92

TRUMBULL CO., (WYTV) – Trumbull County Combined Health District reported no new deaths Sunday, but there are six new cases.

There have been a total of seven deaths in the county.

Ages range from 25 to 87 and 50 of the cases are hospitalized.

As of Sunday evening, 85 people are in quarantine and are being monitored. The Trumbull County Combined Health District is also keeping track of 67 suspect cases in the Ohio Disease Reporting System.

61 people have successfully completed their quarantines and were released.