Trumbull County reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District reported five new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths since Saturday’s report, when three new cases and no new death were reported.

That brings the county’s total to 612 reported cases, leading to 186 hospitalizations and 53 deaths.

There are currently 61 people in quarantine in Trumbull County and 20 in quarantine in the city of Warren. Trumbull County is also tracking 81 suspected cases.

There have been 547 people in the county who successfully completed their quarantines, and 113 released from quarantine in Warren.