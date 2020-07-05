Trumbull County reports 39 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

In all, there have been a total of 968 COVID-19 cases and and 70 related deaths

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Trumbull County reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death since Friday’s report.

In all, there have been a total of 968 COVID-19 cases and and 70 related deaths.

On Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine identified Trumbull County as a hot spot for the virus. He categorized the county under a Level 3 (red) COVID-19 alert level, meaning there is very high exposure and spread.

With the alert, the Trumbull County Combined Health District is recommending that everyone limit their daily activities, avoid mass gatherings, social distance and wear masks.

According to the Trumbull County Combined Health District, 212 people have been hospitalized.

There are 54 people in quarantine in the county and 54 people in quarantine in the city of Warren. The county is tracking 16 suspected cases.

There have been 708 people in the county who have been successfully released from quarantine in the county and 201 people in the city of Warren.