Trumbull County reports 309 positive COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths

That's four new cases and two more deaths since Wednesday

by: Jordan Unger

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District reported two additional COVID-19 deaths and four more people testing positive Thursday.

There are now a total of 309 people with COVID-19 — 129 males and 180 females, ranging in age from 7 to 101.

A total of 31 people have died in the county.

There are 138 hospitalizations.

Sixty-five people are under quarantine and being monitored.

There are 265 people who have successfully completed their quarantines and been released, including 44 in the City of Warren.

