Trumbull County reports 301 COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District is reporting five more people with COVID-19 and no new deaths.

There are a total of 26 deaths from the coronavirus in Trumbull County.

A total of 301 people have tested positive — 127 men and 174 women, ranging in age from 7 to 96.

There have been 135 hospitalizations.

Sixty-eight people are in quarantine and being monitored — none of them are in Warren City.

There are 255 people who have successfully completed their quarantines and have been released, including 44 in the City of Warren.

On Tuesday, Mahoning County reported 784 people with COVID-19 and 67 deaths.

State leaders reported a total of 16,769 cases and 799 deaths in Ohio on Tuesday.