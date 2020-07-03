Trumbull County reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine identified Trumbull County as a hot spot for the virus

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Trumbull County reported 30 new cases of COVID-19, though no new deaths Friday.

In all, there have been a total of 929 COVID-19 cases and and 69 related deaths.

Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine identified Trumbull County as a hot spot for the virus. He categorized the county under a Level 3 (red) COVID-19 alert level, meaning there is very high exposure and spread.

With the alert, the Trumbull County Combined Health District is recommending that everyone limit their daily activities, avoid mass gatherings, social distance and wear masks.

According to the Trumbull County Combined Health District, 212 people have been hospitalized.

The health district says its numbers changed slightly since its last report due to three cases being transferred to the jurisdiction of other counties.

There are 64 people in quarantine in the county, 46 people in quarantine in the city of Warren, and the county is tracking 16 suspected cases.

There have been 688 people in the county who have been successfully released from quarantine in the county and 199 people in the city of Warren.