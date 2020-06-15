Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Trumbull County reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, no more deaths

Coronavirus

A total of 53 people have died in the county, with 661 testing positive

by: Jordan Unger

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: hocus-pocus/E+/Getty Images

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District reported no more deaths but three more people with COVID-19 Sunday.

A total of 53 people have died in the county, with 661 testing positive.

Of those cases, 288 are males and 373 are females, ranging in age from less than 1 to 101.

The health district reported 189 people have been hospitalized.

There are 49 people being monitored under quarantine in the county. The county is also keeping track of 96 suspected cases.

So far, 578 people have successfully completed their quarantines and been released, with 138 in the City of Warren.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com