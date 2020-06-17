Trumbull County reports 3 more with COVID-19, no new deaths

The county is also keeping track of 95 suspected cases of the coronavirus

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District is reporting three more people testing positive for COVID-19 but no new deaths Wednesday.

A total of 54 people have died of the coronavirus in the county.

There have been 673 people who tested positive — 294 males and 379 females, ranging in age from less than 1 to 101.

A total of 190 people have been hospitalized.

There are 49 people who are being monitored under quarantine, with 40 in the City of Warren. A total of 582 people have successfully completed their quarantines and been released, with 148 in Warren.

The county is also keeping track of 95 suspected cases of the coronavirus.