Trumbull County reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District is reporting two new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, now totaling 618 cases.

The total number of deaths remains at 53 in the county.

Of the cases, 263 are men and 355 are women, ranging in age from less than 1 to 101.

There have been 186 hospitalizations in Trumbull County.

The health district reports 40 people being monitored under quarantine, with 28 in the City of Warren.

They are also keeping track of 75 suspected cases.

Also, 554 people have successfully completed their quarantines and been released, with 114 from the City of Warren.