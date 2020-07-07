Trumbull County reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

That brings the county total to 999 cases and 76 deaths

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District reported 19 new COVID-19 cases and one new death attributed to the virus on Tuesday.

That brings the county total to 999 cases and 76 deaths. Of those cases, nine resulted from congregate settings and one was removed from the count because they were taken out of the county.

Out of the 999 cases, 439 are men and 560 are women, ranging in age from less than 1 to 102.

There have been 219 hospitalizations in the county to date.

The health district is monitoring 55 quarantined people, with 46 in the City of Warren. They are also keeping track of 16 suspected cases in the Ohio Disease Reporting System.

In all, 711 people have successfully completed their quarantines and were released, with 220 from the City of Warren.