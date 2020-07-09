Trumbull County reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

That brings the county total to 1,032 cases and 80 deaths

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District reported 16 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths attributed to the virus on Thursday.

That brings the county total to 1,032 cases and 80 deaths. Of those cases, six resulted from congregate settings.

Out of the 1,032 cases, 457 are men and 575 are women, ranging in age from less than 1 to 102.

There have been 223 hospitalizations in the county to date.

The health district is monitoring 56 quarantined people, with 49 in the City of Warren. They are also keeping track of 16 suspected cases in the Ohio Disease Reporting System.

In all, 713 people have successfully completed their quarantines and were released, with 233 from the City of Warren.

Trumbull County is one of seven Ohio counties in the “red” level of coronavirus risk. Governor DeWine’s mask mandate went into effect in the county Wednesday evening.