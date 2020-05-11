Trumbull County reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

In all, there have been a total of 410 people with COVID-19 and 35 deaths in the county

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District reported 13 more people testing positive for COVID-19 but no new deaths since Sunday, when seven more people tested positive.

In all, there have been a total of 410 people with COVID-19 and 35 deaths.

The health department said one previously reported case has been transferred to another jurisdiction.

Those affected range in age from less than 1 to 101.

There have been 157 hospitalizations.

There are 60 people currently in quarantine in Trumbull County, including 16 in the City of Warren. The county is tracking 83 suspected cases.

A total of 344 people have recovered and been released from quarantine. Fifty-four were released from quarantine in Warren.