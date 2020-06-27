Trumbull County reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

There have been 808 total coronavirus case, leading to 60 deaths and 205 hospitalizations

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 but no new deaths on Saturday.

In all, there have been 808 total coronavirus case, leading to 60 deaths and 205 hospitalizations.

The cases included 341 males and 467 females. They were between the ages of younger than 1 to 102 years old.

Currently, 72 people are under quarantine in Trumbull County, while 24 are in quarantine in the city of Warren. The county is tracking 12 suspected cases.

There have been 624 people who have successfully completed quarantine and who have been released in the county, while 188 were released in Warren.